Kim Kardashian Turning Heads In An Indian Avatar

Kim Kardashian recently got featured in Vogue India where she was seen rocking a stunning Indian outfit. The international model and socialite, Kim has always rocked every kind of style statement and now it is her turn to rock the traditional Indian outfit.

For the cover shoot of Vogue, Kim wore an amazing lehenga from the House of Anita Dongre which was matched with traditional but junk tribal jewellery.

The outfit had fine and beautiful handwork embroidery done on all over its body and Kim carried it very elegantly.

Before Kim, there have been many other Hollywood celebrities who had rocked their Indian style statements including Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham. Victoria also got featured on Vogue India's Indian-style edition.