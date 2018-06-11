Killer! Deepika's Classic Look Is So Modern And Awesome

Sometimes, Deepika Padukone surprises us on the style front. At times, she is so hot and the other times so cool. Nevertheless, whatever avatar this dreamy girl dons, she looks stunning and leaves us gasping for breath.

This time too she grabbed our eyeballs in her mind-blowing avatar. Yes, Dippy ditched the traditional look and instead went for something funky and fun. Now, we actually have some reasons for believing that she is getting influenced by the edgy style statements of her rumoured beau, Ranveer Singh.

Deepika was recently papped but she didn't seem to mind it at all. On the contrary, it seemed as if she was enjoying herself and not taking herself too seriously in this oversized shirt and denims ensemble. Yes, you heard it right! The 'Padmaavat' actor wore a collared thigh-length shirt with a small cape.

She turned classic with a white shirt and blue jeans but obviously, she played with this timeless style quite a bit. Her ensemble definitely had the comfort quotient and was a guaranteed head-turner. She wowed us for sure and definitely beckoned us to break the stereotypes.

We also loved her chocolate brown boots. Those boots are most certainly going in our shopping wish list. Her black round-shaped shades were perfect with her outfit and she so smartly kept her hair loose.

Well, Dippy mixed classic with contemporary and produced an awesome fashionable number. Go on, Deepika Padukone, keep on motivating us to revamp our wardrobe.