Kiara Advani, Saiyami Kher, And Other Divas Flaunt Their Eye-catching Traditional Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We all need amazing traditional outfits for there are a number of occasions, where we want to look a class apart. So, if you want to make heads turn and look distinctive, you have come to the right place as we have curated 5 eye-catching outfits of the divas. Right from Kiara Advani to Saiyami Kher, we have decoded the ensembles of the divas for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Shivam GUPTA

Kiara Advani's Black And White Lehenga Set

For the Shershaah promotions, Kiara Advani looked amazing in her JJ Valaya lehenga set. Styled by Eka Lakhani, she wore a black sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and her blouse was accentuated by golden motifs and chevron border. She teamed her blouse with a flared structured skirt that was highlighted by chevron patterns and gold zari border. The brown-hued belt upped her traditional look. Kiara spruced up her look with heavy gemstone jhumkis from Uncuts - The Polki Story. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. A tiny black bindi was also the highlight of her makeup and she completed her look with a coiled braids hairdo.

Photographer Courtesy: Mayank Mudnaney

Malaika Arora's Golden Embellished Saree

Malaika Arora looked amazing as ever in her golden embellished saree that was designed by Manish Malhotra, and she wore it to Bigg Boss 15. Her saree featured a sleeveless blouse with shimmering metallic tones and an exquisite drape with embellished tones and mirror work. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her jewellery was equally dazzling with emerald and diamond rings and contemporary diamond choker. Her jewellery was from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, Vandals, and Goenka India. The makeup was highlighted by coffee-brown lip shade, bronzed cheekbones, and glossy silver eye shadow with mascara. The highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: A N U P S U R V E

Nora Fatehi's Green Anarkali Set

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora Fatehi looked fresh as a daisy in her fresh green anarkali set that was designed by Anjul Bhandari. She sported a georgette anarkali with a heavy do taar chikankari sunflower motif dupatta that was embellished with signature sequins and pearls. Nora teamed her ensemble with shimmering silver heels, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with a ruby and diamond earrings and complementing rings. Her jewellery came from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with mascara. The side-parted long tresses completed her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Lara Dutta Bhupathi's Black And Ivory Saree

On the National Handloom Day, Lara Dutta Bhupathi was dressed to impress in her stunning modern saree. With styling by Eshaa Amiin, she wore a saree that was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Her saree was ivory-hued and contrasted by a whiff of black hue and embellished golden border. She paired her saree with an off-shouldered black blouse that was enhanced by glittering tones and tassel ends. She notched up her look with a heavy silver neckpiece from Keiyura and a smart gold watch. The makeup was highlighted by magenta-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The impeccable high ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

Saiyami Kher's Cherry-Red Anarkali Set

Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Saiyami Kher looked gorgeous in her cherry-red anarkali set that was detailed with block prints and marodi work. Her attire was also accentuated by subtle resham work. Designed by Punit Balana, with her ensemble, Saiyami exuded regal vibes. She teamed her attire with a dupatta on one side of her shoulder and paired her attire with embellished gold juttis from Fizzy Goblet. She upped her look with gold and gemstone earrings and ring from Razwada Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. She also sported pink nail lacquer, which spruced up her look. The side-parted wavy braided hairdo completed her look.

So, whose traditional outfit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.