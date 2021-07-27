Shershaah Promotions: Kiara Advani Slays It In An Orange Pantsuit As She Promotes Her Movie In Kargil Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani has started the promotions of Shershaah and in style. For the first promotional round, the actress wore an orange pantsuit and added a vibrant touch to the rocky hills backdrop. With this outfits of hers, she gave us cues on what kind of hues can look good in the mountainous areas. So, let's talk about her ensemble and styling.

Kiara was styled by Eka Lakhani and her outfit was designed by Sonaakshi Raaj Merani. Her attire was structured and consisted of a blazer with knotted belt and matching straight-fit pants. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline and it was the flaming orange pantsuit by the designer. She paired her ensemble with subtle pink heels, which subtly went well with her orange attire. It was a stunning look and not quite everybody's cup of tea but Kiara Advani pulled it off effortlessly.

As for her jewellery game, it was light and minimal. She wore chic accessories that included a pair of statement floral rings, dainty studs, and a neckpiece with subtle accents. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look. Kiara Advani looked pretty as ever. So, how did you find Kiara Advani's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. As for the movie, the movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra and would be releasing on 25th July on Prime. The upcoming movie is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

Photographer Courtesy: Nikul