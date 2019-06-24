ENGLISH

    What Casual Outfits Did Khushi, Sharmin, Ananya, And Janhvi Wear Recently?

    By
    |
    Bollywood Best Dressed Divas

    Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sharmin Segal and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted in the city and they flaunted casual outfits. Ananya kept it casual, Khushi looked chic, Janhvi was seen in a fusion avatar, and Sharmin rocked a desi look. Well, the young ladies gave us fashion goals and inspired us to make comfort a priority. Check out their latest style statements.

    Khushi Kapoor Fashion

    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor looked awesome as ever. She wore separates and pulled off her attire confidently. Khushi also made a strong case for denims with her ensemble. So, she paired her beige strapless top with a denim skirt that featued an overlapping detail. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes. She also accessorised her look with a delicate pendant and dainty earrings. The make-up was dewy and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Sharmin Segal Fashion

    Sharmin Segal

    Sharmin Segal wore a Global Desi ensemble recently. She wore a mustard yellow kurta that was full-sleeved and featured a bateau-neckline. It was a subtly-done kurta, which Sharmin paired with white flared pants and shiny silver sandals. She accessorised her look with dainty earrings. The make-up was enhanced by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

    Ananya Panday Fashion

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday was spotted in a casual avatar. She wore a humble attire that seemed relaxed and comfy. The actress wore a pink sweatshirt and teamed it with white distressed denims and white sports shoes. Her make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade and dewy accents. She looked sassy and the sleek tresses rounded out her look.

    Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor wore an Anita Dongre ensemble recently. She was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house in a bright yellow flared dress, which was accentuated by vibrant floral accents. It was an eye-catching number that celebrated nature and sustainable fabric. Janhvi paired her attire with statement earrings and her make-up was dewy with a deep pink lip shade. The side-parted tresses completed her look.

    So, whose outfit and look you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
