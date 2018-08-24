Khushi Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor Looked Like Millennial Queens At LFW 2018

Kapoor sisters, Khushi and Anshula also graced Arpita Mehta's show, in which Karisma Kapoor stunned us as the showstopper. The sister duo wore chic attires and looked resplendent. They opted for contrasting numbers in terms of hues but looked equally graceful. If one opted for a feisty look, the other went for a soft feminine number.

So, Khushi wore separates and looked unbelievable. She wore a sexy attire but pulled it off like a pro. Khushi's attire of the evening consisted of a red-hued cropped blouse, accentuated by layers and ruffled accents. The bottom of her outfit was flared and seemed to be a cross between pants and a skirt. Sridevi's younger daughter looked super awesome, and while we were not able to get a look at her choice of footwear, we were most certainly impressed by her accessory.

Khushi teamed her look with delicate golden bracelets and a sleek necklace. Her jewellery was very contemporary and spruced up her look. Khushi kept her tresses middle-parted and her bold red lip shade accentuated her look.

Anshula, on the other hand, wore a floral jumpsuit that was dipped in on off-white colour and notched up by pastel floral prints. As compared to Khushi's structural ensemble, Anshula's was flowy and breezy. It was a dreamy attire, with flared pants and slightly voluminous sleeves. Anshula rounded off her look with hoop earrings and her signature curly tresses enhanced her look.

Well, whose look did you find more interesting? Tell us in the comment section.