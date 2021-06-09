Khuda Haafiz Actress Aahana Kumra Has Two Stunning Under Rs. 5000 Dress Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Khuda Haafiz actress Aahana Kumra has a number of fashion goals for us. The actress recently flaunted two dresses and inspired us to up our dress game. While one of her dresses is perfect for wearing to parties and dates, the other dress is ideal for holidaying. The best part is that both her dresses are affordable, and comes from the label Sajke. So, let's find out more about her dresses and how much her outfits cost.

Aahana Kumra's Rust Dress

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress wore a rust lust dress from the label and her dress is priced at Rs. 1,999. It was the Chanderi cotton dress that was brown-hued and adorned with white-toned floral accents. The dress was sleeveless and featured gathered pleated sides on the side. Aahana teamed her dress with yellow flat sandals, which went well with her outfit. She also accessorised her look with chic gold-toned earrings. The makeup was highlighted by nude-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

Aahana Kumra's Ivory And Blue Maxi Dress

Aahana Kumra also won us with her maxi dress that was ivory-hued and featured sky-blue floral block prints. It was a sleeveless long dress crafted from Chanderi cotton and priced at Rs. 4,999. It was the Naaz dress from the label. Aahana notched up her look with dainty blue-toned bracelet and intricately-done white studs. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her look.

So, which dress of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram