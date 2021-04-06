Rang De Promotions: Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning In Her Modern Sculpted Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Miss India actress, Keerthy Suresh flaunted a contemporary saree, which had all our attention. Designed by Amit Aggarwal, she wore this saree for Rang De promotions and looked stunning. Styled by Shravya Varma, her styling was minimally done and the makeup was light too. So, if you are looking forward to attending cocktail events or a light formal function, this saree of Keerthy Suresh's is what will make you look a class apart.

Accentuated by the shades of ivory, her saree featured metallic tones. The palla of her saree was marked by shimmering tones and sharp pleats and the fall was pleated impeccably. The intricate embellished wires on her sleeveless blouse added to the modern touch and Keerthy pulled off this sculpted saree number with a lot of elegance. With her saree, she beckoned the discerning clients to invest in outfits made out from industrial waste and thereby promote upcycling.

As for her jewellery, she wore gemstone earrings that were designed by Mahir Aydin. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The contoured cheekbones upped her look. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Keerthy Suresh was a vision in her edgy modern saree and so what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandan Venigella Photography