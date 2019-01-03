Wow! Katrina Kaif Slays It In Style With This Camouflage Jacket

Katrina Kaif wears the simplest of airport outfits but looks very stylish. She always inspires us to go for basics when it comes to airport fashion. Well, comfort is a priority for the 'Zero' actress and her latest airport outfit is stunningly comfy.

So, Katrina was spotted at the airport and she looked amazing as ever. She brought the military fashion to the forefront by sporting a camouflage jacket that not only seemed comfy but also different. It was an eye-catching number and Katrina paired this jacket with black denims and sports shoes, which were also dipped in black shade.

Katrina kept her look jewellery-free. Actually, she didn't need jewellery with this outfit. Her makeup was light and highlighted by a muted-toned lip shade. The voluminous tresses added to her classy and sporty avatar. Katrina wrapped up her airport look with dark shades. We thought Katrina looked gorgeous and gave us jet-setting fashion goal. What do you think about her airport look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.