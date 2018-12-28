Katrina Kaif Masters The Art Of Casual Look With This Ensemble

Bollywood celebs do influence fashion trends. We mostly spot them in leading designer outfits but it is inspiring when you see the leading celebs in humble outfits. For instance, Katrina Kaif was recently papped and what she wore was something we could ace too without working too hard.

Katrina was seen casually walking and waving to paparazzi. She teamed her kurta with flared pyjamas. The 'Zero' actress wore a white-hued bateau neckline kurta, which was three quarter-sleeved and she paired it with floral palazzos that were adorned with yellow floral accents. Well, she most definitely played with contrasts and gave us a perfect weekend outing outfit.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Reception: Katrina Kaif looks hot in saree & cape look | Boldsky

The diva notched up the casual look with slippers and accessorised her look with dark shades. She made an impeccable bun and wore a pink lip shade to spruce up her look. Katrina looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.