Katrina Kaif Masters The Art Of Casual Look With This Ensemble

Bollywood celebs do influence fashion trends. We mostly spot them in leading designer outfits but it is inspiring when you see the leading celebs in humble outfits. For instance, Katrina Kaif was recently papped and what she wore was something we could ace too without working too hard.
Katrina was seen casually walking and waving to paparazzi. She teamed her kurta with flared pyjamas. The 'Zero' actress wore a white-hued bateau neckline kurta, which was three quarter-sleeved and she paired it with floral palazzos that were adorned with yellow floral accents. Well, she most definitely played with contrasts and gave us a perfect weekend outing outfit.
The diva notched up the casual look with slippers and accessorised her look with dark shades. She made an impeccable bun and wore a pink lip shade to spruce up her look. Katrina looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Union Cabinet Approves ISRO's Gaganyaan Program — Rs 10,000 Crores To Be Allocated
-
- Most Searched Bikes & Scooters In India 2018 — Jawa Becomes Google’s Top Trending Bike In India
- AFC Asian Cup: India Can Enter Knockout Stage, Says Pronay Halder
- Grab Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 With Up To Rs 13,800 Discount
- Kat's Role In Zero Inspired By Her Break-Up? She Says This!
- Health Benefits Of Taro Root Arbi
- Why And How To Invest In Government Securities In India?
- Wilderness Of Rajaji National Park