Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In Pristine White Ruffled Saree As She Attends Her Pre-Wedding Function! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in her contemporary saree as she was spotted at Vicky Kaushal's house for the pre-wedding function. Her makeup and jewellery game were on-point, and the actress won us with her traditional look. With her wedding just around the corner, let's decode this look of hers for some fashion inspiration.

So, Katrina wore a white-toned ruffled saree that was designed by Arpita Mehta. It was a pristine white saree with layered and subtly-pleated ruffled accents. It was a lightweight saree and she teamed her ensemble with embellished blouse. It was a jewel-toned blouse that went well with her saree and she paired her saree with a pair of golden flats that complemented her saree. As for her jewellery, it was minimally done and the actress just wore heavy gold bangles, delicate ring, and intricately-done danglers to accentuate her look.

As for her makeup, Katrina went for pink touches. She wore a light glossy-pink lip shade, pink contoured cheekbones, and light kohl with a touch of mascara. The diva looked beautifully and the makeup was done meticulously. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her ethnic look. We are all excited for her wedding and what outfit, she would sport. So, what do you think about Katrina Kaif's saree and look? Let us know that in the comment section.