Katrina Kaif's Denim Jumpsuit Impresses But This Is Not The First Time She Slayed It In Denims Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

What we love about Katrina Kaif's fashion is that how she can make casuals look so stylish. Be it at airports or events, Katrina's fashion is simple, basic, and yet amazing. She seems to believe in less is more in fashion. For instance, at the latest screening event of Amazon Prime's documentary, The Forgotten Army, which has Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal in the lead role, Katrina Kaif turned up in a humble denim jumpsuit.

Her denim jumpsuit absolutely caught our attention and we are pretty sure that most of the ladies out there, would want this denim jumpsuit. Her attire was something that most of us could wear and with this, Katrina inspired us to make more room for wardrobe basics. Well, fashion is not all about frilly dresses and glittering outfits. Her attire was full-sleeved, collared, and belted. It exuded comfy and fuss-free vibes, something that would have made Coco Chanel happy.

At the event, the actress was all smiles as she posed with director and close friend, Kabir Khan, who is also the director of the documentary. However, coming back to her denim fashion game, Katrina Kaif seems to be fond of this sturdy fabric. The Bharat actress has sported denim ensembles on a number of occasions. She was spotted at the airport in denim outfits twice. Both the times at the airport, she was seen in denim jacket and pants and a white top combination. Once, at an IIFA event too, Katrina flaunted a washed denim dress. Her off-duty style also includes a lot of denim numbers.

So, what do you think about Katrina Kaif's denim fashion? Let us know that.