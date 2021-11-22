Katrina Kaif And Isabelle Kaif Give Us Saree Goals; Whose Saree Look Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, siblings Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif surprised us with their saree fashion game. They looked gorgeous in their respective sarees and gave us goals. While, Isabelle looked stunning in her understated saree, Katrina amazed us with her embellished saree. So, let's talk about their saree fashion game.

Katrina Kaif's Pink Embellished Saree

Styled by Ami Patel, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as ever in her pink embellished saree that came from Rahul Mishra couture. She wore the hand-embroidered pink Aaina saree from the festive collection. Sprinkled with light and colourful floral accents, she impeccably draped her saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse that was adorned with floral accents. She sported gold bangles and statement earrings to accentuate her ethnic look. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. She draped this saree for the Nykaa photoshoot.

Photographer Courtesy: Abheet Gidwani

Isabelle Kaif's Understated Floral Saree

Styled by Pallak H Shah, Isabelle Kaif looked amazing in her intricate Kalamkari saree that featured soft beige hue as the base hue and colourful floral accents. This exquisite saree of hers came from Archana Jaju. She notched up her look with heavy silver and gemstone danglers that came from Mystique by Anchal Valecha. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and light impeccably-applied kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

So, whose saree you loved more? Let us know that in the comment section.