Karishma Tanna Proved That Fiery Red Pantsuit Is The New LBD

By Devika
Karishma Tanna Gold Awards 2018

While everyone was donning a gown, Karishma Tanna redefined the sexiness quotient by wearing a pantsuit. The actress won the Most Fit Award with Surbhi Jyoti, and, oh yeah, she looked every bit fit and fabulous. The actress who is a fitness icon for young women today, literally made our eyes pop out with her fashionable avatar.

For the star-studded event, Karishma donned a fiery red ensemble that obviously set the red carpet on fire. She looked hot AF and she knew it well. Her suit accentuated her lithe frame and she carried it like it was a cakewalk for her.

The stunning diva, who has also become the fashionista in her own rights, sported a Nalandda Bhandari suit for the occasion. Her bespoke Japanese crepe satin suit safely put her in the best-dressed list of the week and has now become the talk of the town.

Karishma Tanna Gold Awards 2018

It featured a plunging neckline and was quite revealing. The full-sleeved ensemble looked both sassy and classy. She seemed very relaxed in the attire, which consisted of a structural top and slightly flared pants. The ribbon was tied to the front and that was a wonderful element, as it made her coat look symmetrical. Her pants were also crisp and tailored to perfection.

Karishma sensibly accessorised her hot avatar with black pencil heels and wore beautiful rings by CaratLane. Her eye makeup was smoking hot and her lips were smartly dipped in a soft shade. She left her messy brown tresses loose and middle parted.

We thought Karishma Tanna looked awesome as hell and gave many girls some smashing party-wear goals.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 15:16 [IST]
