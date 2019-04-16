ENGLISH

    Kanika Kapoor's Sari Look Is What We Want To Ace Right Away

    By
    |
    Kanika Kapoor Fashion

    Kanika Kapoor opted for a Masaba sari for the reality show, The Voice. The singer/ songwriter looked gorgeous in her sari and gave us contemporary sari goals. Her attire was beautifully draped and the styling was also impeccably done. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, Kanika wore a royal blue sari, which was intricately printed and featured a halter-necked blouse. Her sari was draped in tune with modern sensibilities and the meticulous silver prints accentuated her ensemble. Kanika's sari was also adorned with red, yellow, and green tassels, which upped her style quotient.

    Kanika Kapoor Style

    She accessorised her look with metallic jewellery that consisted of a bracelet and an elaborate necklace, which was tastefully detailed. The earrings complemented her look and made for a statement piece. Coming to her makeup, it was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and the eyes were highlighted by a smoky kohl. The puffed ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Kanika Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kanika kapoor masaba
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
