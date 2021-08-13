Major Dress Goals Ft. Kangana Ranaut

ENGLISH

    These days, Kangana Ranaut has been travelling and giving us dress goals. Of late, she flaunted three amazing dresses and inspired us to update our wardrobe. Well, if you need travel outfit goals, we have you sorted. We have decoded her dresses for you for some major inspiration.

    Kangana Ranaut's Floral Lace Dress

    On one of the occasions, Kangana Ranaut flaunted a floral lace dress and motivated us to take a floral turn with her ensemble. It was a beige-hued half-sleeved dress that featured a plunging neckline and lace border. Her dress was accentuated by red and purple floral accents and she paired it with a pair of flats that went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with a pair of round-framed shades and carried a bouquet of pink flowers, which enhanced the frame. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the curled side-parted tresses completed her look.

    Kangana Ranaut's Green Dress

    Kangana Ranaut looked impressive in her plain green dress and with this dress of hers, she inspired us to elevate our fashion game. It was a sleeveless green dress that was structured and flared at the hemline. She spruced up her look with an elegant diamond and emerald neckpiece. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The short curly tresses rounded out her look.

    Kangana Ranaut's White Corset Dress

    The actress exuded glam vibes with this dress of hers. Her attire consisted of a corset-inspired lace top and structured and belted skirt. She spruced up her look with layers of gold neckpieces that upped her look and with this addition, she gave us a styling tip. Kangana also notched up her look with chic gold-toned earrings. The makeup was highlighted by dewy tones and the impeccable high bun wrapped up her look.

    So, which dress of Kangana Ranaut did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Picture Source: Instagram

    Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 19:30 [IST]
