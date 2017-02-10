Kangana Ranaut In Abu Jani Snadeep Khosla Or Shades Of India Saree? Pick Your Favourite Look

Kangana Ranaut is vigorously promoting Rangoon these days. We love these times when one of Kangana's movies is about to release and we get to cover a good load of her wardrobe.

Needless to say, Kangana is one of our favourites. She is true to her style, and she doesn't emulate others. We have hardly seen her going overboard. Unlike Sonam who tries really hard to keep up the good fashionista images, Kangana does it effortlessly.

Recently, we captured two of Kangana's promotional looks and we are ready to talk about the here. In both the looks, Kangana has worn sarees.

In Shades Of India

Here, Kangana matched a soft-hued beige blouse with a printed reddish brown saree. She wavy her highlighted bob in a 60s wavy style. She looked desirable and enchanted. We were enamoured, but then we saw another of her saree lookbooks and we were speechless.

In Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

This time, we could spot the soft toned beige again, but it was much louder. The sheer beige saree complimented her hairdo. She looked like a 60s Bollywood heroine.