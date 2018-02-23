Kangana Ranaut Redefined Elegance In Manikarnika's Latest Look

The internet is going crazy about the recent upload from Manikarnika's sets where Kangana was seen in a royal 'Jhansi Ki Rani' avatar.

Kangana was seen in a maroon Neeta Lulla saree with a matching blouse. The saree had golden buti prints all over the body, while the blouse also had gold zari embroidery. She matched the sari with gold jewellery, including a choker, a multiple-layered necklace, round ear studs, gold and glass bangles and a gold hair accessory.

Along with the maroon and gold style book, she also had three red roses tucked into her loosened hairdo.

We have seen earlier looks of Kangana's also being released on social media and there was also a controversy regarding the movie.

Nevertheless, Kangana looked gorgeously beautiful in the latest Rani Laxmibai's avatar.