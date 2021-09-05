Thalaivii Promotions: Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Silk Sarees For The Promotional Rounds Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After sharing posters and glimpses from music videos, Kangana Ranaut has started the promotions of her upcoming movie, Thalaivii, which is based on late and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalitha. The actress took to her Instagram feed to appeal, "My sincere request to multiplexes @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies". She also flaunted silk sarees that had our attention. One of her sarees was understated and minimal, the other saree attire was vintage and glamorous. So, let's decode her sarees.

Kangana Ranaut's Orange And Pink Saree

Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous in her orange and pink saree that was about subtle colour blocks. Her saree came from the label, Raw Mango and it was an orange saree that was contrasted by the shades of pink and golden zari border. She teamed her stunning saree with a half-sleeved orange blouse that matched with her saree. It was an impeccably draped saree and she elevated her style quotient with gemstone jewellery. The neckpiece was studded with pearls and emeralds and rubies. She also wore complementing earrings. Her jewellery was from Anmol and the makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted mogra-adorned bun rounded out her look.

Kangana Ranaut's Silver Textured Saree

Kangana Ranaut looked graceful in her silver saree that was enhanced by subtly-textured patterns. Her saree was tied gracefully and she paired her saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse. Kangana carried her saree confidently as ever and exuded vintage vibes with her makeup, jewellery, and hairdo. She wore an emerald, gold, and pearl neckpiece and dainty emerald and gold earrings. The jewellery absolutely went well with her saree look and the makeup was dewy. Her glossy pink lip shade, pink contoured cheekbones, and winged kohl eyeliner spruced up her avatar. The side-swept high bun completed her look.

So, which saree look of Kangana Ranaut did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Ravindu Patil Photography