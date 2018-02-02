Subscribe to Boldsky
Kalki Koechlin Flaunted Her Elegance At LFW 2018 For Amoh By Jade

Posted By:
kalki koechlin at the lakme fashion week 2018

Kalki Koechlin walked the ramp on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, wearing a beautiful off-white silhouette outfit from Amoh by Jade.

Kalki was wearing a bardot-sleeved lehenga, including a plain glossy top and an embroidered silhouette lehenga skirt. She walked with all her elegance and stunned us again. It is not often that we get to witness Kalki wearing traditional outfits but every time she does, she rocked it completely.

This time too, she looked marvellous in her showstopper outfit. The other models too were wearing amazing outfits by the designer and they too graced the ramp.

Did you like Kalki's ramp look? We did!

Story first published: Friday, February 2, 2018, 18:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 2, 2018
