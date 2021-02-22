Kajol Ups Her Fashion Game With This Eye-catching Skirt Set For Tribhanga Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajol's fashion is as versatile as her roles on-screen. The actress was seen promoting Tribhanga in an eye-catching outfit and looked amazing as ever. She was styled by Aastha Sharma and her ensemble of the day was certainly a splash of muted red hue. So, let's decode her outfit and look, which had all our attention.

The actress looked stunning in her outfit that came from KoAi. She wore a grey-hued collared top that was accentuated by red-toned floral accents. The skirt was enhanced by abstract patterns in white hue. We absolutely loved this combination and Kajol paired her ensemble with a long-collared coat that was highlighted by white zig-zag patterns. She wore beige-hued sandals that came from Oceedee.

Kajol accessorised her look with statement gold hoops, which went well with her look. Her earrings were from Misho. The makeup was highlighted by maroon nail lacquer, light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with eye shadow. The ponytail completed her look. Kajol looked fabulous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Courtesy: Dominic/STUDIO DAYDREAM