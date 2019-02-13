Kajol Gives Us A Jaw-dropping Moment With This Unconventional Yellow Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajol opted for an unconventional ensemble and colour for the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. Away from structure and embellishments, this was one of the most refreshing outfits of the evening. It was from the label, Labourjoisie and we thought Kajol looked simply stunning.

The seasoned actress took a fashion risk but carried her attire effortlessly. It was indeed a difficult number to pull off. The silhouette was flowy and unapologetically flared and we could notice a great deal of subtle dramatism. The halter free-flowing bodice with wrinkled accents came with Bishop Sleeves. The skirt was voluminous, softly pleated, and then came the lightweight cape, which accentuated her ensemble.

Kajol accessorised her look with multicoloured stone earrings, which came from Sapna Mehta's eponymous label. She also wore a bling ring to spruce up her glamorous avatar. The makeup was marked by dewy touches and highlighted by a light red lip shade and well-defined kohl accompanied by complementing eye shadow. The messy bun accentuated her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Kajol's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.