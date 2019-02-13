ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kajol Gives Us A Jaw-dropping Moment With This Unconventional Yellow Gown

    By
    |
    Kajol looks in Yellow gown with matching earrings; Watch video | Boldsky
    Kajol Fashion

    Kajol opted for an unconventional ensemble and colour for the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. Away from structure and embellishments, this was one of the most refreshing outfits of the evening. It was from the label, Labourjoisie and we thought Kajol looked simply stunning.

    Kajol Style

    The seasoned actress took a fashion risk but carried her attire effortlessly. It was indeed a difficult number to pull off. The silhouette was flowy and unapologetically flared and we could notice a great deal of subtle dramatism. The halter free-flowing bodice with wrinkled accents came with Bishop Sleeves. The skirt was voluminous, softly pleated, and then came the lightweight cape, which accentuated her ensemble.

    Kajol News

    Kajol accessorised her look with multicoloured stone earrings, which came from Sapna Mehta's eponymous label. She also wore a bling ring to spruce up her glamorous avatar. The makeup was marked by dewy touches and highlighted by a light red lip shade and well-defined kohl accompanied by complementing eye shadow. The messy bun accentuated her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Kajol's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Kajol Insta

    Read more about: kajol filmfare
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue