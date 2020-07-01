K.G.F Chapter 2 Actress Srinidhi Shetty Will Inspire You To Make A Traditional Outfits Wishlist Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Miss Supranational 2016 and upcoming movie, K.G.F Chapter 2 actress, Srinidhi Shetty is a fashion lover and we saw that her Instagram feeds boasts traditional outfits. Her ethnic fashion game is amazing and you can take some festive and wedding wear goals from her. We have decoded the five gorgeous outfits of Srinidhi Shetty and well, these outfits will totally up your wardrobe.

Srinidhi Shetty's Pink Lehenga

Vibrant and peppy, Srinidhi Shetty looked gorgeous in her pink lehenga for one of the occasions and gave us a sangeet function goal. Splashed in a pink hue, her attire was accentuated by golden motifs and featured intricately-done embellished border. It was beautiful attire, which she pulled off so gracefully. Srinidhi draped a sheer white dupatta that was enhanced by a meticulously-done shimmering border. Her lehenga was custom made by Zyra Design & Fabric Studio. She accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece, a ring, and a bangle. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and complementing eye shadow. She also upped her look with a tiny bindi and the side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Srinidhi Shetty's Blue Separates

Perfect for wedding reception function or festive occasion, this outfit of Srinidhi Shetty's was absolutely contemporary and crafted by Manish Malhotra. Her attire consisted of a full-sleeved v-neckline blouse and a layered skirt. The blouse was accentuated by subtly-embellished abstract striped patterns and the skirt was purple and featured a metallic touch. She accessorised her look with sleek danglers and dainty rings. The makeup was heavy with a dark pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glittery blue eye shadow. The side-parted softly-curled wavy tresses completed her stylish look.

Srinidhi Shetty's Floral Saree

For the KGF pre-release event, Srinidhi Shetty wore a saree by Nishara & Co and totally won us over with her outfit. She looked absolutely graceful in her ensemble that featured a subtly-done floral drape, which she tied in the classic Nivi style. The actress paired her saree with a bright pink blouse that colour-blocked her saree. Apart from her saree, we also loved her statement earrings, which were by Sangeeta Boochra. The makeup was enhanced by soft pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted bun completed her look. Her saree was perfect for wedding occasions.

Srinidhi Shetty's Blue And White Anarkali

Srinidhi Shetty also looked a class apart in her blue and white anarkali that we thought was simply pretty. Her ensemble was by Nishara & Co and she looked wonderful in it. The attire featured a long floor-length full-sleeved anarkali and she teamed it with a dark blue dupatta that was accentuated by pink floral patterns. The sleeves of her ensemble were also marked by intricate floral accents and she accessorised her look with heavy gold earrings that went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by bright pink lip shade and kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Srinidhi Shetty's Pink Saree

Ideal for weddings and pujas, this saree of Srinidhi Shetty was one of the best saree outfits that we saw today. She wore this saree for her sister's wedding and it was a beautiful pink silk saree with rich golden border. She tied the saree ever so gracefully and paired it with an elaborate floral-patterned pink blouse that accentuated her saree look. The actress accessorised her look with multi-hued bangles and a golden necklace. She also wore jhumkis, maangtikka, and a kamarband. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and subtle kohl with golden eye shadow. The gajra-adorned braided hairdo wrapped up her look.

So, which traditional attire of K.G.F Chapter 2 actress, Srinidhi Shetty did you like the most? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Srinidhi Shetty's Instagram