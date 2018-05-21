Just In: Which Veera's Spring Dress Would You Pick Up For Your Closet?

'Veere Di Wedding' promotions are going on in full swing, and the four lovely Veeras are giving us wardrobe goals again and again by flaunting their stylish side. This time for the promotion of their movie, which essays the bond of four #bffs, we think the veeras pre-decided the attire that they are going to don.

The veeras- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Sakshi Talsania gave us summer-ready dress ideas. They all sported spring outfits, each different from the other.

And they all looked so dressed to the nines and beautiful. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked the sexiest in her maroon dress that had a structural bodice but voluminous skirt. Her off-shoulder attire featured ruffles and the subtle slit on the midriff gave her dress a tinge of drama. She accentuated her look with loose brown tresses and pencil heels. Well, the diva looked full of sass, as if she frankly doesn't give a damn.

Sonam, on the other hand, kept it simple and classy in a floral attire with exaggerated sleeves. Her boat-necked knee-length dress was enhanced by a slim belt and bow-like ribbons tied on her sleeves. Sonam's hair was side-parted and her stud earrings complemented well with her spring dress.

Swara looked the simplest of all in a pristine white dress. Her kaftan-styled dress perfectly accentuated her lithe frame. Swara's high-neck outfit featured pleats and she looked so smart. Unlike Sonam, she kept her hair middle-parted and wore a pink lip shade that completed her look.

Sakshi looked so adorable in her V-neck black and white striped dress. It was the perfect summer dress and the statement black belt emphasized the effect of the attire. The actress rounded off her look with a million-dollar smile and black sandals.

Well, we loved the attires of all the four veeras, but whose dress would you want in your closet? Let us know your views in the comments section.