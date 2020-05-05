Neeta Lulla Shares About Juhi Chawla’s Costumes In Her Movie Darr Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Last time, Neeta Lulla spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's costumes from the movie, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and this time, she spoke about Juhi Chawla's costumes in Darr. She took to Instagram to share about Juhi Chawla's costumes in the cult classic.

The designer revealed, "Juhi's introduction outfit was a great concern for Yashji as before Darr Juhi was seen in Indian lehengas so he shared a reference image from a JC Penny catalogue of a summer dress and wanted something on those lines, working with Juhi I always felt she had a lovely shoulder line so I wanted to emphasise on her waist and yet give her a flirty and innocent look despite being very young at that time in the industry I knew techniques of enhancing figure type through my education in fashion and was somewhere sure it would work and at that time I had seen Edwardian look/country girl as a major trend and hereby convincing yashji."

Juhi Chawla looked absolutely gorgeous in the film and the best part about her outfits is that they even hold relevance today. One of her outfits was a white top and printed skirt. Her top was flirty with a flowy silhouette and the skirt was enhanced by multi-hued patterns. We loved the black-toned waistband on her attire and it gave her attire the country vibe. This ensemble of hers immediately became a trend and as popular as the song, Tu Hai Meri Kiran.

The other ensemble of hers that we liked also featured a waistband but this time, her waistband was brown-hued. Her dress was off-shouldered and splashed in a lemon yellow hue. It was a gorgeous number and her ponytail featured a yellow ribbon. This dress looked even more gorgeous in the lush green backdrop. So, which outfit of Juhi Chawla's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Source: YRF