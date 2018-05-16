Jim, Nawaz, And Tahir - The Men Who Wooed Us At Cannes 2018

We have all been closely following the fashion statement of divas at the Cannes Film Festival, 2018. As a result, the debonair gentlemen from the B-Town are being pushed aside. Very unfair, right!

Cannes 2018 witnessed a lot of stylish moments coming from the Indian movie actors. They not only represented their country gracefully but also raised the fashion bar. These actors- Jim Sarbh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tahir Raj Bhasin set the temperature rising with their unique style.

The trio experimented with their attires and gave a lot of wardrobe ideas to their male admirers. Let's decode their Cannes closet and discover how their style differed from the others.

1. Jim Sarbh Was Out Of This World

Jim Sarbh was invited to this prestigious film festival by the premium Vodka brand, Grey Goose, to celebrate the iconic films screened at Cannes over the years. His first picture was the one in which he was relaxing by the poolside but in his second pic, he made ladies go gaga in his traditional attire. Jim wore an intricate floral embroidered jacket and paired it with black trousers. In his subsequent picture on Instagram, he flaunted the classic double-breasted suit. Well, the sassy actor took a risk with his outfits and it paid off. He looked very distinctive in both the looks.

2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Dressed To The Nines

The very talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui was at Cannes for the world premiere of his movie, Manto. You would have expected the actor to don the same black suit made by his local tailor, like he did in his previous appearance at Cannes but no, the actor sported none other than Manish Malhotra outfits. Nawaz wore a black tuxedo with velvet lapels and subtle embellishments for the red carpet and he switched to a shell-pink blazer and teamed it with a black shirt and pants for the screening event. Don't you think he was so dressed on point?

3. Tahir Raj Bhasin Was Definitely Dressed To Kill

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who played the role of Sunder Shyam Chadda in Manto, also graced the screening of the biopic with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He brought a lot of versatility in his style during his stay at French Riviera. Posed perfectly against the oceanic backdrop, he looked dapper in his earthy-toned Mitesh Lodha suit and accentuated the attire with an eye-catching flower pin by NM Design Studio and custom-made attractive brown and white shoes by Sheetal Sharma. In other Manto-event, he switched to a classy look by sporting an all-black bandhgala suit by Dhruv Vaish. Simply irresistible!

So, what do you think, who did you find the most stunning? Let us know in the comments section.