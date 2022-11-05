Just In
Janhvi Kapoor Slays The Bodycon Outfits Style, Top 6 picks!
The pretty star Janhvi Kapoor is known for her stylish and inspirational sartorial choices. Be it ethnic or western, the Mili movie star is not afraid to experiment with her style and slays it every single time. Speaking of one glam ensemble, in particular, the figure-hugging bodycon dress makes for a trendy outfit. Janhvi has been flaunting some sassy bodycon outfits that read glamorous in bold letters!
Image: Instagram
We have selected the top 6 looks by Janhvi Kapoor in chic bodycon outfits:
Cutout Bodycon
Image: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor struck a diva-like pose in a royal blue bodycon outfit from the house of Versace. The plain satin outfit featured cutout details at the top and a thigh-high slit. The glam ensemble featured dramatic safety pin embellishment as an add-on to the bodycon dress. Janhvi accentuated the stylish outfit with glossy makeup and an open hairdo.
Plain Bodycon
Image: Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress donned a stylish red bodycon outfit with thin straps. Janhvi complemented the chic attire with glossy makeup including bold red lips and luscious tresses.
Latex Bodycon
Image: Instagram
Bodycon outfits make for chic and fashionable clothing. Janhvi oozed glamour in a body-hugging latex dress. The brown hue modern outfit featured a structured silhouette with a sweetheart shape neckline. Ms.Kapoor chose a glossy makeup look to accentuate the modern ensemble.
Monochrome Bodycon
Image: Instagram
The Roohi movie actress rocked the black and white bodycon dress. Her body-fitting attire featured cutout details at the waist and sides. The plunging -neckline outfit comprised a plunging neckline and tight silhouette. Janhvi Kapoor elevated the monochrome outfit with a neutral, natural makeup look.
Sequin Bodycon
Image: Instagram
Janhvi donned a pink halter-neck bodycon dress. Her voguish outfit featured a deep v-neckline, and thigh-high slit detailing. Her sequin bodycon dress made a perfect choice for cocktail party and western wear requirements. The pretty movie star complemented her chic avatar with shiny makeup with glossy lips and luscious locks.
Bright Bodycon
Image: Instagram
Bold and beautiful, Janhvi Kapoor looked like a glam doll in the bright orange bodycon outfit. The full-sleeved body-hugging outfit featured a plunging neckline and a dual-tone orange ensemble. The diva completed her western outlook with tinted makeup and a high-ponytail hairdo.
