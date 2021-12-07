Nailing The Art Of Leaving Us All Speechless With Her Fashion Game Ft. Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor has been inspiring us with her fashion game and leaving us speechless with her traditional looks. The two latest traditional avatars of hers, absolutely won us and had the attention of her followers. For one of the photoshoots, she exuded vintage vibes with her saree and for another photoshoots, she radiated free-spirited boho-chic vibes. Let's decode her attire and looks for some fashion goals.

Janhvi Kapoor's Floral Saree

Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing in her floral saree, which made us think of the fall fashion. Styled by Mohit Rai, she looked pretty in her Raw Mango saree that was peach-hued and Janhvi teamed it with a sleeveless white blouse that went well with her saree. She accessorised her look with intricately-done silver jewellery that included bangles, ring, and gemstone earrings that came from Amrapali and Curio Cottage. Janhvi's makeup was beautifully done with a brownish-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. A tiny black bindi upped her look. The softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor's Brown Lehenga

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in her brown lehenga that was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Her attire consisted of a halter overlapping blouse and a flared skirt with gold-toned embellished and mirror-worked waistband. Her ensemble seemed perfect for attending light wedding functions and grand festive occasions. Janhvi spruced up her look with elaborate gemstone earrings that came from Tyaani Fine Jewellery. Her makeup was enhanced by tan-brown lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and glossy golden eye shadow. The long wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.

So, which outfit of Janhvi Kapoor's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.