Janhvi And Ishaan Amp Up Their Ethnic Style At Zingaat Song Launch Event

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter dazzled everyone present with their fashion sense at the song launch of 'Zingaat'. The song was much in speculation and finally released officially in an event in Mumbai today. Both the actors donned event-appropriate attires for the unveiling and looked stunning and a lot cute.

Their outfits were light, minimal, and suited these two fresh talents. Ishaan looked dapper in a bright blue kurta-style shirt and he paired it with grey-hued trousers. He kept his avatar so believable and relatable that we were completely stunned. Yes, Ishaan didn't wear shoes but a pair of slippers to round off his look.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was slightly more dressed than Ishaan. She wore traditional separates attire and totally bowled us over by her gorgeous avatar. A splitting image of her mother Sridevi, Janhvi sported a pink-hued structural floral blouse and paired it with a complementing flared skirt that was pleated and accentuated by myriad rose flowers and other floral motifs.

She kept her wavy tresses loose and on front and her makeup was on the heavier side, but she pulled it off like a pro.

We loved their attires for the occasion and hope their song gets infinite number of views. Janhvi and Ishaan, you two impressed us yet again.