Jacqueline's Makeover To Madhuri's Ek-Do-Teen Outfit Is Driving Folks Crazy

Bollywood hottie Jacqueline Fernandez revealed her look for the revamped version of Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance number Ek-Do-Teen, today, and Internet lost its collective minds. The actress would be seen setting the screen on fire as 'Mohini' for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's upcoming action film 'Baaghi 2.'
Although Jacqueline is one of the most fashionable actresses and best dancers of Bollywood, critics and fans were a little skeptical about she doing full justice to a song that has been a record-breaking one and one of the most iconic numbers of the legendary Madhuri Dixit and the Hindi film industry alike.
But her edgy makeover to Madhuri's forever loved 'Mohini' outfit has won people over. She is wearing the same pink, blue and yellow two piece that Madhuri wore for the original 1987 version, but the hotness quotient of this outfit is sky-high.
The deep plunge neck blouse and the thigh-high slit of the skirt is adding the perfect 2018 feel to the song and the actress. Jackie, as fans lovingly call her, also shared a teaser of the song and it will leave you fanning yourself.
Watch the video here. We are sure this is going to make your wait for the song very difficult.
A forever-favourite!! The countdown begins #EkDoTeen 1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani @khan_ahmedasas @NGEMovies @FoxStarHindi @tseries #Baaghi2 #GaneshMasterji pic.twitter.com/bkbS4uquaJ— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) March 16, 2018
