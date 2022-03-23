Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted In Beautiful White Formal Suit For The Promotions Of Her Film Attack Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

This year seems to be very fast and furious for Jacqueline Fernandez as Bachchhan Paandey has just hit the theatres and now the actress has set her foot on the promotions of her next release titled Attack.

Recently the actress took to her social media sharing her glamorous pictures in which she wore a white blazer paired with the same color shirt and pants, from her makeup room where she is all set for the promotions of Attack. She wrote the caption - "#attack day 3 ⚡".

Jacqueline's performance in Bachchhan Paandey has been loved by the audience who are waiting for her next release Attack where she will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham.

Apart from that, the actress is also shooting for her forthcoming projects. On the film front, she will soon be seen in Ram Setu, Kick 2, Cirkus and Attack along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.