Vikrant Rona Actress Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Retro In Co-ord Set! PICS Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Jacqueline Fernandez never loses a chance to thank her fans by bringing some trendy and pretty attire in her photoshoots. The actress is surely a diva who is driving the new generation crazy with her fashion sense that everyone looks forward to.

Recently the actress took to her social media and shared some amazing pretty pictures in which she wore a colorful sequence co-ord set dress while she slays the photoshoot with her killer expressions.

She wrote the caption: "escape the ordinary".

While the actress has recently celebrated the first anniversary of her NGO, Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, the actress was also seen making a dazzling presence in a music video called 'Check My Fizz' with the music star Badshah.

Meanwhile, other than Cirkus, the actress is looking forward to the release of the film Ram Setu in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona, while she also has Salman Khan's Kick 2 in the pipeline.