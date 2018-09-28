Isabelle Kaif's Party Attire At GQ Men Of The Year Awards Is About Beads And Feathery Details

Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif also graced the GQ Men Of The Awards 2018 and wore an ultimate party wear number. The budding actress wore a dress by Manish Malhotra and looked resplendent. It was a glittering number and with this attire, Isabelle proved to us that her dress sense is as sizzling as her sister's.

Isabelle donned a beautiful sheer number, which was accentuated by intricate embellishments. Her attire was pink-hued because of the intricate beadwork. The embellishments cascaded poetically on her beige-hued number. Isabelle's outfit was deep-necked and was certainly figure-hugging.

Isabelle also had an interesting feathery detail attached to her attire, which spruced up her look. The furry tassel shrug added softness to her ensemble and it absolutely complemented her dress. It was a structural dress, which she teamed with shiny pencil heels that went well with her attire. Her chic jewellery came from Minawala. Isabelle's makeup was light and minimal and enhanced by a pink lip shade. The loose side-swept tresses rounded off her look.

So, how did you find Isabelle Kaif's attire? Let us know in the comment section.