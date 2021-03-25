Rakul Preet Singh Keeps It Comfy And Stylish In INR 14,500 White Shirt Dress At Tennis Premier League Event Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has a lot of stunning dresses in her fashion wardrobe, which are worth-stealing. As the actress is busy with her professional commitments, she is frequently spotted slaying in easy-breezy as well as pretty numbers. Recently, the Indian 2 actress attended the auction event of Tennis Premier League and for that she was dolled up in a white shirt dress. Her dress looked chic and stylish and it caught all our attention. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, for the event, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a white shirt dress, which came from the label Jay Walking. It was a perfect mini dress in ice-blue, that was accentuated by collars, two box pockets, and the label's reflective logo. The oversized sleeves with cuffed wrist, added to stylish quotient to her look while the snitched elastic on the back, added structure to her attire. The diva's this dress looked amazing and costs just INR 14,500, that is easily affordable. Styled by Anshika Verma, the De De Pyaar De actress teamed her spectacular dress with white and black shoes, that came from the label Reebok India. Rakul accessorised her look with a pair of blush-pink hued hoops and gold-toned rings.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Attack actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, softly kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail. The diva added curls to her ponytail and wrapped a strand around the base of her ponytail, that upped her hairstyle.

We absolutely loved this white dress of Rakul Preet Singh. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram