IIFA 2022: Stunning Jacqueline Fernandez In Golden Shimmer Dress [PICS & VIDEOS]
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has often left her fans awestruck with her looks and a great dressing sense. No matter what she wears, the actress sure knows how to captivate her audience.
Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media to share her look from the starry nights of the IIFA Awards 2022 happening in Abu Dhabi on June 4. The actress looked like a dream in a golden shimmery dress. Her subtle makeup made her look like a vision to behold and we cannot take our eyes off her!
She also shared a reel video of herself and designers Falguni and Shane Peacock where she can be seen wearing one of the designer's personalized gowns. Decked up in silver, Jacqueline looked breathtaking. She captioned the reel as "It's the dress for me".
Meanwhile, the actress has recently celebrated the first anniversary of her NGO, Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, the first poster of her upcoming Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' was also released, announcing the release date, which has accelerated the audience's excitement.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline's latest summer campaign, the new anthem for a cola brand was a hit and loved by the audience.
On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the upcoming Ram Setu, while she also has Vikrant Rona and Kick 2 in the pipeline.
