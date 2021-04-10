Maharani Look: Huma Qureshi Goes De-Glam! Take A Look At Her New Avatar In Simple Sarees Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi surprised us with her latest set of pictures on Instagram. The actress gave us unique looks as she went de-glam for her new role. Dressed in laidback sarees and with sindoor-clad bun, Huma looked almost unrecognizable in her new avatar for her role as Rani Bharti in Sony Liv India's webseries, Maharani. From a fashion perspective too, Huma gave us versatile two looks, which we have decoded for you.

So, in one of the images that Leila actress posted, we see her sitting on a porch of a bungalow. She is seen in a purple printed saree with pink border. The palla of the saree has partly covered her hairdo, which gives her look a humble touch. Her jewellery seen, is minimal with a mangalsutra, green glass bangles on both her arms, and gold earrings. The makeup highlighted by pink lip shade completes her look. For the second look, Huma Qureshi's saree is accentuated by bolder hue.

With a copper lota in her hand, in this image, the actress is seen praying. This time, the choice of saree is red with intricately-done patterns and blue border. Her mangalsutra with gold pendant is more prominent in this picture and so is the sindoor. Huma as Rani Bharti wore red glass bangles as seen in this picture of hers.

She captioned her pictures as, "While his party officials await the name of his successor, the unwell Chief Minister of Bihar announces his wife, Rani Bharti, as his successor. Can an illiterate woman survive this ?? #Maharani #RaniBharti @sonylivindia #SubhashKapoor Playing this has been such an honour .. #gratitude."

So, what do you think about Huma Qureshi's latest looks? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram