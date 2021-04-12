Monday Blaze! Huma Qureshi Makes Us Want To Wear An Orange Dress Right Away Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Fiery and feisty, orange is one of the hues that has a power of intimidating even the seasoned fashionistas. Depending on how you pull off this hue, this vibrant colour can either make or break our look, which is also what makes orange a challenging colour. However, on the bright side, an orange-hued dress is unforgettable and doesn't need embellishments or accents to accentuate it. A plain humble orange dress is enough to make you look a class apart. Huma Qureshi, who has started with the promotions of her upcoming webseries Maharani, proved so with her orange dress recently. She carried her orange-hued dress so confidently and gracefully, and moreover beckoned us to relax a little and wear orange more than often. Styled by Mohit Rai, we have decoded her attire and look for some fashion inspiration.

So, Huma wore an orange dress and treated us with a blazing look, wiping away our Monday blues. Her dress was from Zwaan and it was an orange dress from the brand that had a plunging-draped neckline and cut-out back with a metal ring. Crafted from peplum cotton fabric, this padded dress featured gathered sleeves and handkerchief hem, which made it asymmetrical. It was a classic summer dress with flowy silhouette priced at INR 11,300 - you can always save a little for this dress. Posed at the pool deck area with the white and grey buildings as the backdrop, Huma's dress was like a pop of hue breaking the monotony and the Leila actress inspired us fashionably.

She teamed her orange dress with pointed shimmering heels from Zara, which contrasted the orange of her dress. She accessorised her look with delicate bracelets and studs from Joolry, thereby keeping the accessory game minimal. The makeup was highlighted by orangish-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The softly-curled tresses completed her stunning look. So, are you inspired to wear orange like Huma Qureshi? What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram