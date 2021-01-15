Hina Khan’s Pretty White Lace Dress, Lovely Hat And Stylish Sunglasses Could Be Your Next Holiday Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hina Khan, who is one of the most sought-after and popular actresses in Indian Television, has completed her 12 years in the industry. The diva is currently on a celebration mode and so she is off for a relaxing outing in Nashik at the Sula Vineyard. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress took to her Instagram feed to share a set of pictures, where she was seen sporting a white lace dress. She looked super stunning in her dress and it was her stylish hat and sunglasses, that upped her holiday look. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for vacation fashion goals.

So, Hina Khan was dressed to slay in a full sleeved crew-neck white midi dress. Her beautiful dress was accentuated by lace sleeves and border with embroidered floral patterns on it. Her dress also featured a plain white band-type belt, which cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed her pretty dress with a pair of green-hued flip flops. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresss went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with a lovely light-brown hued jute hat, that had white lace stripe on the top and fringed border.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lipstick, spruced up her look. She also flaunted golden-framed black sunglasses, that had golden chain detailing. The sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look. The diva let loose her straight highlighted tresses and looked awesome.

We really liked this lace dress, hat, and sunglasses of Hina Khan and it make for a perfect holiday look. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram