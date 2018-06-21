Here's How B-Town Stars Have Taught Us To Stay Stylish While Clicking Selfies

We are the selfie generation. We express ourselves the best through selfies. Most of the times selfies are raw and we are mostly concerned about facial expressions or moods, but sometimes they can be clicked to express ourselves fashionably. And our forever fashionable Bollywood stars have aced the tricks to clicking the perfect selfie.

They have not only inspired us to get our selfie right but have also motivated us to stay fashionable while clicking selfies. Yes, selfies such as mirror selfies are one of the best close-up ways of promoting beauty, jewellery, and clothes. And it is an important tool, particularly if you desire to be a fashion influencer. While you might not get a full view of what the celeb is wearing, you can certainly get an idea.

So, here are a few of our favourite Bollywood celebs, whose looks and attires we are going to decode based on their selfie on the National Selfie Day. Enjoy!

1. The Cool Dude Look Of Ranveer Singh

Well, with an unbuttoned shirt, chiseled body, and smouldering expression against a picturesque backdrop, Ranveer Singh has set our hearts beating faster. We love his greyish blue shirt and obviously his spiky hair.

2. Twinkle Khanna's Traditional Avatar

Twinkle Khanna was all smiles with her friend and sported a green sari and clicked a selfie. But you must notice how her red bindi, pink lip shade, and perfect kohl played the part. Also, how beautifully she combed her hair to get the bang-on selfie.

3. Alia And Katrina's High Fashion Selfie

These two are not only Bollywood sweethearts but also the most famous BFFs. We loved how charming these two looked in one frame. It was for sure an eye-candy selfie with Alia wearing a ruffled red dress and Katrina contrasting it with a sleeveless plain white outfit.

4. Hina Khan's Sexy Avatar

Mirror selfies are great because they can give you a room to experiment more. And we loved how Hina Khan used this technique to capture the perfect moment. She posed with a slight pout and let her hair loose and messy. Since it was a black and white pic, we don't know the hue of her sari, but we certainly know that her sari was embellished and pretty sexy.

5. Karisma Kapoor's Glam Look

When is Karisma not glamorous. Here, though the diva is clicked while taking a selfie, we loved that she took a selfie. Dressed in a metallic halter-neck sleeveless overlapping gown with sheer and net work, Karisma made us swoon. We loved her ponytail and the red lip shade was certainly inspiring.

6. Shahid Kapoor's Gym Selfie

Men please try wearing an all-black outfit for your gymming session because it looks awesome AF. If you want an inspiration take it from Shahid's gym wear, where he is wearing this sleeveless black vest and, oh yes, those headphones are awesome too and a perfect fashionable accessory.

7. Priyanka Chopra's Cute Moment

We couldn't guess what she was wearing, but for sure it was something chic and fabulous. Her selfie definitely showed that she donning something ash grey, a diamond choker, a pink lip shade, and a middle-parted messy hairdo.

And men too can try this selfie.

But please never try this one!