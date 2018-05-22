Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Haters Back Off! Deepika Is Slaying With Her Killer Hat

By Devika
Deepika Padukone fashion

Deepika Padukone chooses to be dramatic at her own comfort. A global style inspiration to many women, Deepika doesn't play by any rules or expectations. She is the lady who has a way of surprising us out of the blue.

These days, after her Met Gala and Cannes trip, Dippy has been Instagramming her super-hot looks. Her sensational photoshoots are for the London-based Tings magazine. She has shared a couple of pictures of hers sporting sexy attires that are surely making our hearts melt and brain freeze.

The 'Padmaavat' starlet, for her first shoot for the magazine, donned a body-hugging black gown. She went barefoot and jewellery-free, and moreover, kept her hair loose and unbrushed. Woah! She did unleash her wild side.

In her second pic, the actress wore a silver-gold futuristic top and paired it with a leather skirt. Again, she didn't accentuate her look with any jewellery. And she looked absolutely out of this world.

However, what caught our fancy the most was her latest pic, in which she sported a dramatic oversized hat. Yes, with this, she has also shut down the meme-makers and trollers, who feel Deepika can't be edgy and unrestrained. It was a very Victorian-meets-Mastani headwear. And well, it also had a surreal Salvador Dali touch to it.

We were left speechless looking at Dippy and she just enhanced her smokey avatar with a statement gold dangler. The ravishing actress looked straight out of some masterpiece painting.

Well, we are stunned by Deepika. Let us know how you feel about her in this hot look?

Related Articles

Story first published: Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 18:03 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue