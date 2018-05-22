Haters Back Off! Deepika Is Slaying With Her Killer Hat

Deepika Padukone chooses to be dramatic at her own comfort. A global style inspiration to many women, Deepika doesn't play by any rules or expectations. She is the lady who has a way of surprising us out of the blue.

These days, after her Met Gala and Cannes trip, Dippy has been Instagramming her super-hot looks. Her sensational photoshoots are for the London-based Tings magazine. She has shared a couple of pictures of hers sporting sexy attires that are surely making our hearts melt and brain freeze.

The 'Padmaavat' starlet, for her first shoot for the magazine, donned a body-hugging black gown. She went barefoot and jewellery-free, and moreover, kept her hair loose and unbrushed. Woah! She did unleash her wild side.

In her second pic, the actress wore a silver-gold futuristic top and paired it with a leather skirt. Again, she didn't accentuate her look with any jewellery. And she looked absolutely out of this world.

However, what caught our fancy the most was her latest pic, in which she sported a dramatic oversized hat. Yes, with this, she has also shut down the meme-makers and trollers, who feel Deepika can't be edgy and unrestrained. It was a very Victorian-meets-Mastani headwear. And well, it also had a surreal Salvador Dali touch to it.

We were left speechless looking at Dippy and she just enhanced her smokey avatar with a statement gold dangler. The ravishing actress looked straight out of some masterpiece painting.

Well, we are stunned by Deepika. Let us know how you feel about her in this hot look?