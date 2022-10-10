Happy Birthday Rekha: 10 Stunning Saree Looks From Bollywood's Timeless Beauty Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

An ageless beauty, that's how everyone recognizes her. Bollywood actress Rekha is undoubtedly one of the finest and most acknowledged stars Indian Cineworld has ever witnessed. Apart from proving her acting caliber by giving most Iconic characters like Umrao Jaan Ada in Umrao Jaan to Chandni in Silsila, Rekha's everlasting beauty and iconic saree style are what make her stand apart!

Image: Pinterest

Speaking of her "distinct" style, her love for Kanjeevaram silk sarees is not hidden from anyone. From Award shows to attending events, the lady prefers to wear breathtaking silk sarees. With the colour, weave, and peculiar golden border of the sarees; it is wise to say that all the ladies are in awe of her saree collection, and rightfully so!

On Rekha's birthday on October 10, we have listed her 10 stunning saree looks that echo beauty and grace in bold letters:

Golden Saree A golden colour silk saree makes a classy ensemble. And when Rekha flaunts it, it becomes an iconic style statement. With traditional Jadau jewelry and bold lips makeup; she shined like a rare jewel! Ivory-Gold Saree Image: Pinterest The Khoon Bhari Maang star donned this stunning ivory white and gold saree but draped it unusually. She wore matching churidar pants along with a saree that added a modern touch to her ethnic ensemble! Orange Silk Saree Image: Pinterest Rekha looked ethereal in a bright orange silk saree. The traditional gold thread weave on the saree marked excellent craftsmanship. Traditional jewelry including a choker necklace, jhumka earrings, and a potli handbag as an accessory completed her traditional attire! Pink-Green Saree Image: Pinterest Pink and green are a pretty common colour combination for sarees. Rekha donned this stunning silk saree in a pink-green hue combination. Her curated jewelry comprised a traditional temple necklace, jhumkas, and a matha patti bindi! Black Border Saree Image: Pinterest The Koi Mil Gaya actress chose this beautiful ivory-white saree that featured a prominent golden-black jari border. The Kanchipuram silk saree had a breathtaking silky shine and classic appeal to it. Her traditional jewelry, potli bag, and bright lips look were constant for this look as well! Metallic Golden Saree Image: Pinterest A golden colour saree in different tones and shades makes a timeless choice. Especially for special occasions and celebrations, the golden hue saree always forms an impression. Rekha looked divine in a metallic gold shade silk saree that she complemented with a jacquard pattern blouse, traditional jewelry, and a potli bag! Temple Border Saree Image: Pinterest A temple border or saree border featuring a zigzag design is one peculiar pattern found on Kanjeevaram silk sarees. The diva looked stunning as always in a maroon colour temple border silk saree. The ethnic jewelry, bold makeup, and open tresses, it's a signature Rekha style! Grey-Gold Saree Image: Pinterest Rekha chose this grey-gold silk saree for one of her public appearances and looked gorgeous as usual. The zardozi work detailing at the saree border and blouse added a lovely contrast to the traditional silk weave. The statement jhumkas and zardozi work potli bag made a stellar choice for accessories! Beige Silk Saree Image: Pinterest Rekha opted for a plain beige silk saree that she layered with a white fur coat. Her offbeat look was further glamorized with a mini handbag and white shades. The diva surely knows how to make a fashion statement with Indian wear! Modern Saree Image: Pinterest Though she often dons a silk saree, Rekha likes to experiment with sarees made of other fabrics like georgette, chiffon, etc. She looked beautiful in a white lightweight saree that featured lovely golden embroidery work detailing. Draped differently, she accentuated the saree look with heavy traditional jewelry and gajra in the hair bun!