Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: The Fashion Icon With A Lot Of Surprises

You can't put Huma Qureshi in a box when it comes to her fashion sense. Actually, you can't explain her fashion sensibilities at all. It is so diverse and interesting that it is hard to have a ready set of adjectives for her. One day, she would be breathtaking, the other day demure. She can switch attires like a chameleon and she can look classy in just about anything.

But we have mostly started taking her seriously as a fashion icon only after she got invited to Cannes this year. You would have expected Huma to walk down the red carpet in a voluminous gown. However, quite contrary to it, Huma surprised us all in a brown-hued pantsuit. Yes, pulling off 'surprises' is another special thing about her.

She has already proven herself as a powerful acting talent but her fashion game has yet to hit that mark, where everyone thinks of her when they hear the word, 'fashion'. But we are pretty sure, she will do it soon with the way she is flirting with fashion. This year, she has carried one enchanting ensemble after another.

Her personal style is quite similar to what she wears on events. Huma is unapologetic about being bold, so even in her day-to-day affairs, she can be found sporting something dramatic. Yes, she is totally inspiring and on her birthday, here are some of her stunning outfits that will inspire you even further.