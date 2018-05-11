Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

With her stunning outfits at Cannes 2018, Huma Qureshi is surely making her way into becoming our latest fashionista.

Right from her sublime white Varun Bahl corset gown to her bold Nikhil Thampi metallic pantsuit, Huma's fashion at French Riviera has been so on point.

Her recent outfit was a shimmering golden gown by Manish Malhotra, which she teamed with a white voluminous jacket. Her floor-length organza gown was divinely embellished and had metallic accents. She actually dared to bare!

Huma's middle-parted straight hair gave her a very no-nonsense look and the dramatic make-up marked by deep red lip shade and smoky eyes were spot on. The nature-inspired brooch and her green glittering purse totally grabbed the attention.

Huma is at Cannes, along with Jim Sarbh and Kangana Ranaut to rejoice the Grey Goose event on iconic films.

Well, our golden girl is consistently stepping up her fashion game. We are #muchimpressed, how about you?