Happy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: 6 Ethnic Looks By The Diva That Read Timeless & Inspirational
If there is one diva in B-Town who always impresses us with her stunning ethnic fashion sense, it is none other than Aditi Rao Hydari. The gorgeous actress has an expert eye when it comes to dressing up the Indian traditional way. Her Insta feeds are proof that Aditi loves to flaunt ethnic looks whenever the need for traditional style comes calling!
Image: Instagram
On her birthday today 28 October, we have listed 6 best ethnic looks by Aditi Rao Hydari that are inspirational and easily adaptable:
Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
Silk sarees are a classic ensemble that is considered timeless and make an ideal option for ethnic wear. Aditi donned this beautiful red silk saree with a traditional border and teamed it up with a matching blouse that featured a different fabric patchwork design. To elevate the ethnic look, she wore a lovely stone necklace and kept the look minimal yet mesmerizing.
Embroidered Saree
Image: Instagram
Lightweight, soft silk sarees with minimal embroidery work are a perfect choice when you want to go for a chic, understated look. Aditi looked pretty in this pink silk saree that featured golden zardosi work embroidery and opted for a brocade fabric matching blouse. Her exquisite traditional jewelry set perfectly matched the ethnic saree outfit.
Vintage Saree
Image: Instagram
What's a vintage saree? Well, these sarees mostly feature a plain body, pastel shades, lightweight fabric, and threadwork hand embroidery. Aditi chose a stunning black saree that had a stunning white threadwork design. To add a vintage vibe to her look, she wore a balloon-sleeved sheer blouse with a stand collar and V-neckline.
Aditi accentuated the dark neutral ensemble with a stunning pearl choker neckpiece. Her makeup was all natural and flaunted a classic long bob hairdo.
Pastel Saree
Image: Instagram
Modern, contemporary sarees are mostly crafted with pastel hues, lightweight fabrics, and minimal embroidery work. Aditi looked like a vision in an ivory-white saree that had an intricate Chikankari embroidery design. She accentuated the monotone look by opting for a full-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline. To add a hint of colour to her all-pastel attire, she wore a traditional choker with a green stone.
Printed Lehenga
Image: Instagram
Modern printed lehengas are trending nowadays and make a suitable choice for special occasions and festivities. Ms.Hydari looked ethereal in a traditional Ajrakh print lehenga outfit that included a sleeveless choli, flared lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. Aditi complimented the pastel blue and rust orange colour of the lehenga with a matching choker and a potli handbag.
Banarasi Kurta Set
Image: Instagram
A traditional Banarasi fabric is synonymous with grace and timeless choice. Aditi wore this beautiful banarasi kurta set in green that comprised a stand-collared kurta and sharara pants. To complete the classic Indian look, she chose pearl jhumka statement earrings.
