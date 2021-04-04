Goodbye Actress Rashmika Mandanna Is A Vision In Her Saree Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen in the movie Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, was seen flaunting a saree look recently. Styled by Geetika Chadha, the actress was a vision in her saree and if you are looking forward to attending a wedding, her look is what you would want to ace. So, we have decoded her traditional attire for you.

So, Rashmika wore a saree that came from Pernia's Pop-Up Shop and it was an intricately embellished saree that she teamed with a half-sleeved blouse. The saree was accentuated by floral accents and subtle mukaish work. The blouse was enhanced by sheer accents and net fabric. It was a beautifully-draped saree, which Rashmika pulled off with a lot of grace. She accessorised her look with gold and diamond earrings, which were from Kiara Jewelry.

The makeup was dewy with contoured pink cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and shimmering nudish-pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun was adorned with rose and jasmine flowers. Rashmika Mandanna gave us a stunning traditional fashion goal. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photos Courtesy: Bk, Sai Babu