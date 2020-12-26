Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Inspire Us To Up Our Wedding Fashion Game; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauahar Khan surprised us with her wedding announcement and on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, she got married to Zaid Darbar. The two looked gorgeous together and gave us not only couple goals but also outfit ideas. Gauahar and Zaid kept it traditional and we have decoded their outfits from different ceremonies for some wedding-wear inspiration.

Gauahar And Zaid's Mehendi Outfits

For her Mehendi ceremony, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram to say thank you to her brother Asad Khan because she wore traditional wear gifted by her brother to her four years ago. It was a bright yellow ensemble that she wore, which was accentuated by glittering elaborate motifs. She teamed it with a matching yellow dupatta with tassel accents at the hem. Gauahar also accessorised her look with gold earrings and flaunted her mehendi. Later, she also wore another yellow ensemble by designer Rajdeep Ranawat. Her skirt was flared and soft golden-hued with ivory patterns and she teamed it with a yellow dupatta with mirror-work. It was a gorgeous ensemble and Gauahar also gave us floral jewellery goal with her colourful floral neckpiece and complementing jhumkis earrings, maangtikka, hair accessory, and floral kaleeras. The makeup was contoured with bright pink lip shade and impeccable kohl. She tied her long wavy tresses to complete her look.

As for Zaid Darbar, he also wore a Rajdeep Ranawat outfit that featured a jacket, which matched with the hue and pattern of Gauahar's skirt. He wore a white kurta pyjama and teamed it with yellow-hued Kolhapuri chappals. He completed his look with golden frames and that rounded out his avatar.

Gauahar And Zaid's Haldi Outfits

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar wedding festivities were marked by merriment and they took a maximalist fashion turn for their wedding. She wore an elaborate gharara set that was designed by Mayyur Girotra. The attire was black-hued and accentuated by colourful patterns splashed in the shades of pink. It was an intricately-done ensemble and Gauahar paired it with a matching dupatta. She wore gold jewellery to enhance her look and the jewellery consisted of a heavy neckpiece, jhumkis, maangtikka and maathapatti, and gold bangles. Her jewellery was from Madhuban by Manubhai. The makeup was muted with coffee-brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with an eye shadow.

Zaid wore a kurta-pyjama set that was also designed by Mayyur Girotra. He wore a subtly-done greenish-black patterned jacket, which was accentuated by colourful patterns visible on Gauahar's attire. He teamed his jacket with a matching kurta and white pyjamas. He also upped his outfit with an intricate gold brooch that was by Kalyan Jewellers. The formal shoes were from Luxoro Formello Shoes.

Gauahar And Zaid's Wedding Outfits

For their nikaah ceremony, Gauahar and Zaid twinned in ivory outfits that came from Laam and customised by Saira Shakira. So, for her main wedding ceremony, she wore a sharara set, which we couldn't take eyes off. So, Gauahar wore an elaborately-designed and intricate silk sharara set that consisted of a kurta and flared sharara pants. She teamed it with subtly-done complementing silk dupatta that was enhanced by green tassel border. She accessorised her look with emerald, gold, and pearl jewellery set that comprised of a neckpiece, choker, earrings, maangtikka, and hair accessory. Her jewellery was from Razwada Jewels. The makeup was enhanced by pink cheekbones, deep red lip shade, and subtle kohl.

Zaid wore a silk ivory-hued kurta pyjama. The jacket of his kurta was elaborately done with collared neckline and statement buttons and he teamed it with white pyjamas. He also gracefully paired his ensemble with silk shawl that featured silver zari border. The brown loafer shoes rounded out his avatar.

Gauahar And Zaid's Wedding Reception Outfits

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar wore contrasting outfits for their wedding reception. Gauahar looked resplendent in her Manish Malhotra lehenga. She wore a heavy gold and maroon lehenga that consisted of an off-shouldered golden blouse and golden and maroon skirt. Her blouse was enhanced by intricate embellishments and the maroon skirt was partly embellished in gold and partly was accentuated by a satin maroon skirt with heavy gold accents. She teamed her attire with a complementing maroon and golden dupatta. The actress wore a striking gold neckpiece, complementing earrings, and bangles. As for her makeup, it was muted with deep pink lip shade and subtle kohl.

Zaid Darbar wore a black-hued jacket that was intricately-done with glittering floral embellished details and black trousers with a matching lightweight black shawl. He completed his look with black formal shoes, which went well with his look.

They were styled by Devki B. Didn't they look fabulous together? Let us know that.

Congratulations Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar!