From Rakul Preet Singh To Preity Zinta, The Divas Flaunted Their Festive Outfits At A Diwali Party
It was a star-studded affair at Ramesh Turani's Diwali party. A number of divas, right from Rakul Preet Singh to Preity Zinta attended the party in their festive outfits. So, let's find out what these divas wore and who looked the best.
Tamannaah Bhatia
The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress, Tamannaah Bhatia came dressed in a black sari, which featured a sheer drape and flared fall. Her sari was subtly-sequinned and enhanced by elaborate border. She teamed her black sari with a sleeveless embroidered blouse that went well with her sari. She notched up her look with glittering earrings and dewy makeup that was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. We loved her sari but we thought it was more ideal for cocktail parties.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh graced the party in a lehenga set by Faabiiana. Her attire was understated and we particularly loved her dupatta. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, her attire consisted of a structured corset bodice and intricately-done skirt. She paired her ensemble with a beautifully-printed raani pink and red dupatta. She notched up her look with an elaborate choker and a statement bracelet, which was from Tyaani by Karan Johar. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan looked gorgeous in her understated suit, which was by Raw Mango. It was a metallic pink suit that was subtly done and she teamed it with plain pink trousers. She draped a complementing light dupatta with her attire. The actress spruced up her look with oxidised silver neckpiece by Amrapali and her pretty juttis came from Coral Haze. Styled by Neha Bijlaney, the makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and the side-parted tresses completed her look.
Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran also attended the festivities and donned an ivory lehenga for the occasion. Her attire comprised a half-sleeved blouse and flared skirt. It was an intricately-embroidered number and Shriya teamed her attire with a matching dupatta. We loved the green piping on her ensemble and accessorised her look with a multi-hued neckpiece, a bracelet, and jhumkis. The makeup was nude-toned with a red bindi. The side-parted tresses wrapped up her avatar.
Bipasha Basu Grover
Styled by Eshaa Amiin, Bipasha Basu Grover stunned us with a lehenga that was by Gopi Vaid. Her attire was embellished and accentuated by grey hue. It consisted of a kurta that was half-sleeved and featured a dazzling design on the neckline. The skirt was gathered and featured metallic accents. She upped her look with multi-hued earrings by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The partly-tied long tresses rounded out her avatar.
Sophie Choudry
Sophie Choudry surprised us with a gown but she looked amazing as ever. It was a long white gown that was sleeveless and featured a plunging neckline with textured accents. She teamed her attire with delicate earrings and the makeup was enhanced by magenta pink lip shade and highlighted cheekbones. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor looked impressive in her shimmering attire that was accentuated by sequins and intricate shiny border. She paired her ensemble with a floral net dupatta and upped her look with intricate earrings. The makeup was enhanced by matte red lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her look. Ekta Kapoor looked awesome as ever.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakashi Sinha was among the best dressed celebs at the party. She was styled by Mohit Rai and the diva donned a ruffled pink sari by Arpita Mehta. Her sari was beautifully-printed and she teamed it with a sleeveless blouse. She upped her stylish quotient with stunning jhumkis and bangles. Her jewellery was from Amrapali and Anmol. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade, winged eyeliner with light pink eye shadow, and a tiny white bindi. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia also graced the occasion. She wore a humble black sari and looked classy but the real winner was her multi-hued blouse, which enhanced her sari look. She teamed her attire with pointed black pumps and her makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The neat bun wrapped up her avatar.
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta donned a pink-hued sharara set for the occasion. Her hot pink attire had a velvet touch and was belted. She paired her ensemble with a metallic pink dupatta. The actress accessorised her look with dazzling earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She completed her look with wavy tresses.
So, whose attire you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.