From Bride To Guests: Who Wore What At Sonam's Mehendi?

The fashion quotient is obviously going to be high when a fashionista is all set to get married. Yes, we are talking about none other than Sonam Kapoor, who is tying the knot with beau Anand Ahuja tomorrow.

But before the wedding day, the festivities have kickstarted with Sonam's mehendi ceremony. Our dazzling diva looked like a dream in a peach and grey-coloured traditional attire, as she happily posed for shutterbugs and flaunted her intricate mehendi designs. The gold zari work enhanced the attire, while the jhumkis completed her look.

Her soon-to-be Anand donned a salmon-silver hued bandhgala sherwani and was her perfect twining.

White and pastel shades seemed to be the theme colours at the venue. However, a few celebs opted for bolder shades as well.

Sonam's cousins, Janhvi and Khushi, looked stunning in Manish Malhotra lehengas. Janhvi wore a softer white, pink, and gold attire, whereas Khushi had chosen a blue lehenga with white chikankari and pastel pink dupatta.

Like Janhvi, Sonam's sister Rhea also sported a subtle cream ensemble, brother Harshvardhan wore a Nehru jacket and a white kurta pyjama, while father Anil Kapoor looked resplendent in an all-white ethnic outfit.

Also, Karan Johar looked unique in an asymmetric white Shantanu & Nikhil creation. He teamed his outfit with black footwear and the characteristic brooch on his kurta added spice to his ethnic wear. His good friend, Rani Mukerji too, left us surpised, as she gave traditional wear, a refreshing twist. The Hichki actress wore a white printed pant and a shirt top with voluminous sleeves. She accessorized her look with pearl studs and Dolce & Gabbana pumps.

Arjun and Sanjay Kapoor gave us the wedding goals, as they carried orange-toned sherwanis with aplomb, whereas late Sridevi's husband, Boney Kapoor, also dazzled in black and lavender traditional outfit.

Now, after mehendi functions, we are very curious to find out what Sonam will be wearing on her D-Day. Do visit Boldsky for more updates on Sonam's wedding.