Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Five Times Dream Girl Inspired Us With Her Gorgeous Saris
Born on 16th October 1948, Bollywood actress Hema Malini made her debut in the film, Sapno Ka Saudagar, where she was described as Raj Kapoor's Dream Girl in the posters. Since then, the actress is referred to as Bollywood's dream girl. Hema Malini has won the hearts of the audience not just by her dancing and acting prowess but also with her natural beauty and amazing fashion sense.
The actress loves draping saris and she is often seen sporting simple and designer saris on most of the occasions. On beauty legend's birthday, let us take a look at some of her best fashion sari moments and celebrate her as a fashion connoisseur.
Hema Malini In A Rose Pink Silk Sari
Hema Malini attended Isha Ambani's wedding in a beautiful rose pink banarasi silk sari by Warp ‘n Weft, which was accentuated by pretty florals. Styled by Kareen Parwani, she draped the sari in nivi style and paired it with dark-hued half-sleeved matching blouse. Her silk blouse was enhanced by designer golden prints. The Sholay actress accessorised her look with silver-toned choker neckpiece, a pair of drop earrings, kada, and rings by Jet Gems. Hema Malini left her side-parted shoulder-length tresses loose and upped her look with a tiny red bindi. Round brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and dark red lip shade rounded out her look.
Hema Malini In A Multi-Coloured Sari
Hema Malini graced Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception in a gorgeous multi-coloured rangkat silk tichu sari, which came from Warp ‘n Weft label. Her sari was accentuated by faded white dot patterns and she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. Styled by Kareen Parwani, the Baghban actress teamed it up with a half-sleeved embellished green blouse, which featured yellow broad border on the sleeves. She accessorised her look with a metallic necklace, drop earrings, and matching bracelet by Gehna Jewellers. Dream Girl Hema Malini left her side-parted curly tresses loose and slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Tiny bindi, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip tint spruced up her look.
Hema Malini In A Chanderi Pale Pink Sari
Hema Malini donned a beautiful classic chanderi pale pink sari by Raw Mango, which was accentuated by golden border and intricate embellishments. Styled by Kareen Parwani, the Seeta Aur Geeta actress draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with half-sleeved contrasting light blue hued blouse. Dream Girl accessorised her look with red bangles, silver-toned kadas, golden-toned necklace, and earrings. She left her side-parted wavy tresses loose. She upped her Indian look with a tiny red bindi. Soft contouring marked by kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Hema Malini In A Golden Sari
Hema Malini wore a beautiful golden sari by Dolly J on the sets of Dance India Dance Season 6. Her sari was accentuated by white dots and heavily embellished border. Styled by Kareen Parwani, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which was enhanced by white checkered patterns and pom-poms on the hem. The Satte Pe Satta actress teamed it up with a half-sleeved embellished golden blouse. Hema Malini accessorised her look with a heavy golden-toned choker necklace, kada, and a pair of drop earrings by Voylla. She left her sleek tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.
Hema Malini In A Black Banarasi Sari
Hema Malini stunned in black banarasi sari by Warp ‘n Weft at Umang Award Show 2018. Her gorgeous sari was accentuated by intricate golden floral patterns and embroidered rose lace. Styled by Kareen Parwani, she teamed her sari with a half-sleeved cream hued brocade blouse and draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. The Waris actress accessorised her look with a multi-layered neckpiece, kada, rings, and drop earrings. The Dream Girl left her mesyy tresses loose. On the makeup front, she slightly contoured her face and spruced up her look with a tiny bindi, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.
We are totally in love with her sari choices. Classics or designer, all her saris are extremely gorgeous and she looked beautiful in each sari.
What are your thoughts on Hema Malini's sari collection? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.
Happy Birthday Dream Girl!
All pic credits: Hema Malini