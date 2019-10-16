Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Five Times Dream Girl Inspired Us With Her Gorgeous Saris

Hema Malini In A Rose Pink Silk Sari Hema Malini attended Isha Ambani's wedding in a beautiful rose pink banarasi silk sari by Warp ‘n Weft, which was accentuated by pretty florals. Styled by Kareen Parwani, she draped the sari in nivi style and paired it with dark-hued half-sleeved matching blouse. Her silk blouse was enhanced by designer golden prints. The Sholay actress accessorised her look with silver-toned choker neckpiece, a pair of drop earrings, kada, and rings by Jet Gems. Hema Malini left her side-parted shoulder-length tresses loose and upped her look with a tiny red bindi. Round brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and dark red lip shade rounded out her look.

Hema Malini In A Multi-Coloured Sari Hema Malini graced Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception in a gorgeous multi-coloured rangkat silk tichu sari, which came from Warp ‘n Weft label. Her sari was accentuated by faded white dot patterns and she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. Styled by Kareen Parwani, the Baghban actress teamed it up with a half-sleeved embellished green blouse, which featured yellow broad border on the sleeves. She accessorised her look with a metallic necklace, drop earrings, and matching bracelet by Gehna Jewellers. Dream Girl Hema Malini left her side-parted curly tresses loose and slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Tiny bindi, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip tint spruced up her look.

Hema Malini In A Chanderi Pale Pink Sari Hema Malini donned a beautiful classic chanderi pale pink sari by Raw Mango, which was accentuated by golden border and intricate embellishments. Styled by Kareen Parwani, the Seeta Aur Geeta actress draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with half-sleeved contrasting light blue hued blouse. Dream Girl accessorised her look with red bangles, silver-toned kadas, golden-toned necklace, and earrings. She left her side-parted wavy tresses loose. She upped her Indian look with a tiny red bindi. Soft contouring marked by kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Hema Malini In A Golden Sari Hema Malini wore a beautiful golden sari by Dolly J on the sets of Dance India Dance Season 6. Her sari was accentuated by white dots and heavily embellished border. Styled by Kareen Parwani, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which was enhanced by white checkered patterns and pom-poms on the hem. The Satte Pe Satta actress teamed it up with a half-sleeved embellished golden blouse. Hema Malini accessorised her look with a heavy golden-toned choker necklace, kada, and a pair of drop earrings by Voylla. She left her sleek tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.