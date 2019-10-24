Take A Glimpse Of Bollywood Debutante And Dabangg 3 Actress Saiee M Manjrekar’s Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Actor and filmmaker, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee M Manjrekar is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3. Recently, we scrolled through her Instagram feed and found the actress already enjoys massive fan following.

Apart from films, we all know, Bollywood industry is all about who wore what, when it comes to events or promotions. So, as Saiee has already been welcomed in the industry, let us take a close look at her sartorial choices and discuss her fashion sense.

Saiee M Manjrekar In A Purple Crop Top And Skirt Recently, at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, Saiee M Manjrekar made an appearance in a cut-sleeved off-shoulder plunging neckline light-purple bardot crop top. She teamed it with a matching floor-length flared skirt, which was accentuated by feather detailing. Her skirt also featured a multi-hued crystal embellished belt. Saiee accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic jhumkis and ring. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose. The debutante sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink hued eye shadow, blush, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look. Saiee M Manjrekar In Crop Top, Jeans And Jacket Saiee M Manjrekar posted a black & white picture on her Instagram handle, where she was seen in a casual crop top, which was enhanced by embellished designs. She teamed it with ankle-length denim jeans. Saiee topped off her casual ensemble with a rolled-up sleeves classic-collar white-hued buttoned denim jacket. She completed her look with a pair of flats. The actress also carried a white-hued square-shaped sling bag. Saiee M Manjrekar left her tresses loose while filled brows, kohled eyes, and lip shade rounded out her look. Saiee M Manjrekar In A Multi-hued Lehenga At her first award show - IIFA 2019, Saiee M Manjrekar was snapped with Salman Khan. She sported a multi-hued lehenga for the event. Her beautiful ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved plunging neckline grey choli, which was accentuated by multi-hued emebellishments. She teamed it with a matching patterned long skirt. Saiee upped her ethnic look with a net grey dupatta, which was enhanced by pink dots. The debutante actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic earrings, choker, and floral ring. Saiee M Manjrekar left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Saiee M Manjrekar In A Yellow Suit Saiee looked like amazing in a yellow suit. Her suit consited of a full-sleeved bright kurti, which was enhanced by intricate golden embroidery on the bodice and sleeves. She completed her look with a contrasting black dupatta. Her dupatta was also marked by golden embroidery. Saiee spruced up her look with black nail lacquer and accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic earrings. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. Slight contouring marked by a tiny bindi, thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and dark lip shade spruced up her look. Saiee M Manjrekar In A Red Floral Dress Saiee M Manjrekar had an amazing photoshoot in a cut-sleeved red mini dress. Her gorgeous dress was accentuated by white florals and green leaves. Saiee flaunted her sleek silkystreaked tresses. She softly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones and upped her look with filled brows, soft kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

So, what are your thought on Saiee M Manjrekar's outfits? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on Saiee M Manjrekar.

All Pic Credits: Saiee M Manjrekar